UK Clearly Still Open for Business as International, London-Based Law Firm Memery Crystal Reports Record Year

LONDON, May 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

UK remains in favour for international investment.

Memery Crystal announces a record financial year, with increasing international activity into the UK being a key driver for the strong 2016/17 performance.

The London-based, international law firm has seen turnover increase by 21% to £18.3m. Despite Brexit uncertainty, Memery Crystal has advised on an increasing number of cross border transactions in equity capital markets, M&A, and real estate showing that the UK remains a key international jurisdiction.

Memery Crystal's CEO, Nick Davis, said:

"This last year has been an outstanding year for Memery Crystal. We have seen increasing interest from overseas investors into the UK across our core sectors, especially real estate. Despite the ongoing uncertainty of Brexit, following the referendum in June 2016, activity has been strong as a result of this, with an increased number of Main Market listings on the London Stock Exchange, cross boarder M&A and real estate transactions, all demonstrating the firm's ability to advise on high profile international deals.

"As consolidation continues to take place within the legal sector, Memery Crystal is well-placed to continue to provide thoughtful, pragmatic, specialist advice across all of our key sectors. We move into 2017 with three new partner promotions and look forward to delivering exceptional results for our clients and stakeholders, and continued growth in the year ahead."

Notes to editors

Memery Crystal is an international, London-based law firm providing high-quality advice to businesses and individuals. We are recognised leaders in key industry sectors, including, banking and financial services, natural resources, retail and leisure, media & technology.

We are commercially aware, entrepreneurial in spirit, international in outlook and pragmatic in approach. Founded in 1978, Memery Crystal is now recognised as one of the UK's leading law firms in our specialist areas, regularly cited in Chambers UK and The Legal 500.