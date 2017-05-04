

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed an unexpected drop in U.S. labor productivity in the first quarter along with a bigger than expected jump in unit labor costs.



The Labor Department said productivity fell by 0.6 percent in the first quarter after surging up by a revised 1.8 percent in the fourth quarter.



Economists had expected productivity to come in unchanged compared to the 1.3 percent jump that had been reported for the previous quarter.



Meanwhile, the report said unit labor costs spiked by 3.0 percent in the first quarter following a revised 1.3 percent increase in the fourth quarter.



Unit labor costs had been expected to climb by 2.5 percent compared to the 1.7 percent advance that had been reported for the previous quarter.



