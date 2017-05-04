CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 --



The 2017 Corporate Legal Operations Consortium (CLOC) Institute is the only event that brings the entire corporate legal ecosystem together. iManage is a sponsor at this year's event and will showcase iManage Work 10, the industry's leading email and document management application, empowering professionals to create, manage and collaborate on all work product from anywhere on any device in a single user experience.

Designed from the ground up to help professionals streamline their workflow and work smarter in every way, iManage Work 10 provides a mobile-first user experience that helps today's modern corporate legal professionals work more productively on any device from anywhere.

In conjunction with iManage Work 10, iManage has enhanced its iManage Cloud services to deliver significantly greater scale, performance and reliability. iManage Cloud is the first and only cloud service available for a low subscription fee to bring this proven technology to document and email management for corporate legal professionals.

Over one million professionals at over 3,000 organizations around the world -- including 500 corporate legal departments -- rely on iManage to help them deliver great client work.

About iManage

iManage (www.imanage.com) is the leading provider of Work Product Management solutions for legal, accounting and financial services firms and the corporate departments they serve worldwide. Every day iManage helps professionals streamline the creation, sharing, governance and security of their work product. Over one million professionals at over 3,000 organizations around the world -- including more than 2,000 law firms and 500 corporate legal departments -- rely on iManage to help them deliver great client work. Headquartered in Chicago, iManage is a management-owned company.

