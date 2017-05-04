SAN MATEO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- SnapLogic, the leader in self-service integration, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named the company to its 2017 Big Data 100 list. The annual Big Data 100 recognizes the ingenuity of tech suppliers bringing to market innovative offerings for harnessing the increasingly huge amounts of data generated in today's digital world, raising the bar for data management and challenging established IT practices.

This is SnapLogic's third consecutive year on the Big Data 100, recognizing its track record as a top technology innovator for enterprise data and application integration. For 2017, SnapLogic was named as one of the "35 Coolest Data Management and Integration Vendors."

SnapLogic's Enterprise Integration Cloud accelerates data and process flow across cloud and on-premises applications, data warehouses, big data streams, and IoT deployments. Unlike traditional integration software that requires painstaking, hand-crafted coding by teams of developers, SnapLogic makes it fast and easy to create scalable data pipelines that get the right data to the right people at the right time. Under the hood, SnapLogic's powerful data streaming architecture delivers real-time processing with high throughput for faster data movement across the enterprise.

"This is an exciting time in the market for enterprise integration, which has become a critical driver for digital transformation initiatives," said David Downing, Chief Marketing Officer at SnapLogic. "Customers now have a choice that goes beyond the labor-dependent integration strategies of yesteryear. They can now take advantage of cloud-native, self-service approaches that make integration fast and easy with no coding -- and we're taking that even further with our industry-first AI technology."

SnapLogic's new technology, named Iris, uses artificial intelligence to automate highly repetitive development tasks, eliminating integration backlogs that stifle most technology initiatives. Iris uses advanced algorithms to learn from millions of metadata elements and billions of data flows via the SnapLogic Enterprise Integration Cloud. It applies that learning to deliver expert step-by-step guidance, improving the speed and quality of integrations across data, applications, and business processes. The "self-driving" software thus shortens the learning curve for line-of-business users to manage their own data flows, while freeing up technology teams for higher-value design and deployment needs.

"Businesses everywhere are faced with managing information streams of unprecedented volume and complexity, requiring more powerful and efficient tools than ever before for capturing, storing, organizing, securing and analyzing data," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "Congratulations to these Big Data aces, who have not only kept pace with the rapidly evolving demands of the data management field, but also innovated and challenged the status quo."

The 2017 Big Data 100 list is available online at www.crn.com/bigdata100.

