CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- Epazz, Inc. (OTC PINK: EPAZ), a leading provider of cloud-based business software solutions, has announced that the Company's Strategic Advisor, Michael Manahan was recently interviewed at CEOLive.tv.

The primary purpose of the interview was to inform investors and give details of Epazz's new cannabis payment system which is currently well into the development phase. Cannabis related businesses traditionally have a very difficult time in processing payments through standard banking systems owing to the stigma of the business. However, Epazz's new payment system will offer clients a cutting-edge payment solution that allows users to buy cannabis in-store or online using Bitcoin. The new payment system offers a unique cannabis payment software, allowing consumers to acquire Bitcoin at the point-of-sale. The consumer can then use the digital currency to make a purchase at the store with ease. The entire process bypasses traditional banking.

The new system is currently undergoing alpha testing and is expected to be in beta testing early summer. The Company is currently looking for beta testers.

Some of the chief advantages of the payment system include:

Micro-merchants who want lower transaction costs.

Tech-Savvy merchants who want to differentiate themselves from the competition.

Cash-only merchants who want to accept a more reliable form of payment.

Anonymity - The customer does not have to share their name or personal details if they do not want to.

Additionally, the new system has been designed from the ground up to be seamlessly integrated with merchant's store flow and technology.

Shaun Passley, PhD CEO of Epazz stated, "We saw a strong need in the cannabis community for a payment system for merchants due to the stringent limitations by the standard banking systems. We came up with a solution that we feel will fill that need. We will have the ability to license the software to numerous merchants in many states. By responding to the needs of the market with a viable solution, we have positioned our Company for significantly greater growth going forward."

About Epazz, Inc. (www.epazz.com)

Epazz, Inc. is a leading cloud-based-software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is the complete business web-based software package for small- to mid-size businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher-education institutions. BoxesOS provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz's other products are AgentPower™ (a workforce management software) and AutoHire™ (an applicant-tracking system).

