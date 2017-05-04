CORONA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- Bridgegate Pictures (OTC PINK: BBGP), in association with Minds Eye Entertainment, announces the limited theatrical release on June 2nd of THE RECALL, an Action/Horror thriller, starring Hollywood legend Wesley Snipes.

When five friends vacation at a remote lake house, their expectations of a good time are interrupted by an alien invasion of Earth and a mass-abduction.

Snipes headlines a strong cast which includes RJ Mitte and Hannah Rose May. Directed by acclaimed visual artist Mauro Borrelli, whose credits include the PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN franchise, CAPTAIN AMERICA and STAR WARS, Episode VIII, THE RECALL was shot for the new and innovative Barco Escape three-screen panoramic format, which fully surrounds the audience and immerses them completely in the theatrical experience.

Following the limited June 2nd release, the film also has the potential to follow with a wider release in many more theaters. Portions of the film were also shot for Virtual Reality.

About Bridgegate Pictures

Bridgegate Pictures Corp. operates as an integrated film company based in Corona, California. The company engages in the development, production, financing and distribution of multiple media products including feature films and virtual reality content for worldwide distribution in the theatrical, broadcast and digital markets. Bridgegate Pictures Corp. specializes in commercial level independent films that are star driven and have worldwide appeal.

For more information about Bridgegate Pictures Corp., please visit www.bridgegatepictures.com or contact our corporate office at 714.90.MOVIE/(714) 906-6843.

About Minds Eye Entertainment

Established in 1986, Minds Eye Entertainment is one of Canada's most prolific independent production and distribution companies, internationally recognized for its commitment to distinctive film and television product and expertise in navigating international co-production and financing. Recent credits include: THE TALL MAN (Jessica Biel), FACES IN THE CROWD (Milla Jovovich), LULLABY FOR PI (Rupert Friend, Clemence Poesy, Forest Whitaker), Stephen King's DOLAN'S CADILLAC (Christian Slater) and FORSAKEN (starring Kiefer Sutherland, Donald Sutherland, Brian Cox and Demi Moore). For more information about Minds Eye Entertainment, please visit www.mindseyepictures.com

