CARMEL, IN -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTRM), the pioneering leader in global Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) Cloud Platform solutions, will be putting the Platformance experience on full display at ISM2017, Booth 713.

Attendees at this major event for supplier management, sourcing and procurement professionals will have the opportunity to take the driver's seat to experience the power, control, speed and agility of Platformance through one-on-one tailored demonstrations.

"Platformance isn't just about technology, it's the exhilaration you get when everything is in perfect sync -- people, processes and data in total alignment. We're excited to have ISM attendees experience it for themselves by dropping by our booth to take a test drive."

-- Steve Potts, Chief Revenue Officer, Determine

Recently ranked as a Value Leader on the Spend Matters E-Procurement SolutionMap, the Determine Cloud Platform continues to set the standard in what constitutes a true source-to-pay cloud platform. It provides modular, best-of-breed solutions on a single platform, seamlessly integrating solutions, workflows and data to empower decisions and results.

"The engine that powers Platformance is the Determine Core. It's what drives integration of all master data and metadata -- our single source of data truth -- as well as Business Process Management tying together workflows from all of our source-to-pay solutions."

-- Rose Lee, Chief Customer Officer, Determine

ISM2017 attendees are also invited to drop by Determine Booth 713 to join in the X-Box Forza video game competition. Winner takes home the value of the X-Box console and Forza game on an Amazon Gift Card.

About Determine, Inc.

Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTRM) is a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. The Determine Cloud Platform provides procurement, legal and finance professionals analytics of their supplier, contract and financial performance. Our technologies empower customers to drive new revenue, identify savings, improve compliance and mitigate risk.

The Determine Cloud Platform seamlessly integrates with major ERP or third-party systems such as SAP, Oracle, Sage, QAD and Microsoft. Modular solutions can be configured to add more as needed to provide additional value beyond spend management. Our unified master database and business process approach empower users at every level to make more informed and smarter decisions.

For more information, please visit: www.determine.com.

