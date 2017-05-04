WAKEFIELD, MA--(Marketwired - May 04, 2017) - Vestmark, a leading provider of Unified Wealth Management® solutions, was named a 2017 Best Place to Work by the Boston Business Journal. The awards program honors Boston's leading employers and commends the importance of developing a great workplace culture to drive a competitive business advantage.

"Our employees are the heart of our success. We strive to cultivate a dynamic, engaging, and challenging workplace that inspires employees to give their best effort every day," said John Lunny, CEO of Vestmark. "We are delighted to be recognized as one of Boston's leading employers for going above and beyond the norm to foster an enjoyable and meaningful work environment for our employees."

Vestmark ranked in the medium-size category, dedicated to companies with 100 to 249 employees. A total of 80 finalists were selected this year -- ranging from extra-small (20 to 49 employees) to extra-large (1,000+ employees) -- based on employee-satisfaction survey responses conducted by the Boston Business Journal in partnership with Quantum Workplace.

"The BBJ's Best Places to Work awards program is one of our most competitive programs in terms of how many companies participate each year and is always one of our most successful in terms of how many people attend our awards event," said Carolyn M. Jones, Market President and Publisher of the Boston Business Journal. "This year, well over 300 companies submitted surveys, and once again, we are extremely excited to be able to recognize these employers that clearly value their employees and go the extra mile to create great workplaces."

Vestmark began with a mission to enable investors to better their financial well-being. The company achieves this by providing the most comprehensive wealth management platform to the largest financial institutions in the nation, enabling advisors and portfolio managers to deliver accurate, compliant, frictionless advice tailored to each individual investor. Today, Vestmark services over 2 million investors with intuitive reporting, customized portfolios, and tax-aware trading.

The Boston Business Journal will honor all finalists during the awards celebration on June 22, at Symphony Hall in Boston. A full list of the 2017 honorees can be found on the Boston Business Journal's website. For more information on working at Vestmark, visit the company's careers page.

Vestmark is a leading provider of wealth management solutions, headquartered outside of Boston, MA. Founded in 2001, Vestmark's mission is to enable investors to better their financial well-being. We do this through delivering technology and services that enable financial institutions and advisors to deliver holistic advice in line with investor objectives. We service 43 institutions, 25,000 advisors, over $650 billion in assets, and 2.3 million investor accounts.

