NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - May 04, 2017) - Plandaí Biotechnology (OTCQB: PLPL) announced last week that its highly bioavailable Phytofare ® Catechin Complex would be the active ingredient in Capital Brand's reformulated and soon-to-be released SuperFood Fat Burning Boost ® , which is used with the well-known brand NutriBullet. This week we learned that thanks to a deal with Coyne Healthcare -- Plandaí's signature brand Phytofare ® will make its way to the U.S. and Europe as the star ingredient in Coyne Healthcare's product Origine 8 ' .

Coyne Healthcare placed an order for 1.2 million of Plandaí's Origine 8 ' capsules, which is a product that not only uses the highly bioavailable green tea extract, Phytofare ® Catechin Complex, but further enhances the bioavailability of the extract by using an advanced liposome technology developed and clinically validated to improve the delivery of nutritional substances.

Origine 8 ' is a product that entraps all 8 of the catechins of the tea plant, and according to Plandaí, it is the only catechin-based capsule on the market backed by human clinical studies that prove it has superior bioavailability.

Coyne Healthcare has already been selling Plandaí's unique product in South Africa, but it now expects to launch Origine 8 ' this month in both the U.S. and Europe. The good news for Plandaí is that Coyne Healthcare has forecasted sales of 10.6 million Origine 8 ' capsules in 2017, and Coyne expects sales to further increase to 24 million Origine 8 ' capsules in 2018.

Coyne makes its products (http://coynehealthcare.co.za/products) available through pharmacies, health food stores and medical practitioners, so for both NutriBullet and Coyne Healthcare to bring Plandaí's signature brand to the U.S., investors will have a great opportunity to physically see their investment up close and personal.

Sales at Plandaí and the recognition that the company is gaining globally, is clearly a response to the efforts made by the new COO, Callum Cottrell-Duffield, well before now. He led the company's sales and marketing team in its effort to grow the brand and expand the company's footprint worldwide after Plandaí's signature product was available for mass production and ready to market on a much broader scale last year. His work to increase sales and marketing throughout Africa, the United States, Europe, Asia and South America by telling the Plandaí story, is starting to pay off now in 2017.

And, with brands like NutriBullet and Coyne Healthcare, who both use and market only the highest quality ingredients in their products, advertising the Phytofare ® name, it shouldn't take long for Plandaí to grow quite an impressive sales footprint worldwide.

