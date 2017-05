WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With imports and exports both falling, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing that the U.S. trade deficit was little changed in the month of March.



The Commerce Department said the trade deficit narrowed to $43.7 billion in March from a revised $43.8 billion in February.



The trade deficit had been expected to widen to $44.5 billion from the $43.6 billion originally reported for the previous month.



