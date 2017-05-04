Frost & Sullivan Commends ADP's Success in Delivering a Tightly Integrated Set of Automated HR Solutions to Organizations of All Sizes

ADP continues to develop and refine a wide range of scalable HR management solutions that are relevant to employers

SANTA CLARA, California, May 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the HR management solutions market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes ADP® with the 2016 North American Frost & Sullivan Company of the Year Award. ADP's automated HR solutions provide employers with unified and actionable data that enable them to comply with complex employment laws and regulations. Its applications and services efficiently address day-to-day human capital management (HCM) functions including payroll, benefits administration, and time and attendance. It also has applications for managing talent through recruitment and screening, as well as programs for career development, performance management, learning management, and succession planning. Additionally, it offers a wide range of outsourced services that allow companies to accomplish these HR tasks at lower costs. ADP's solutions are aligned with the Mega Trend of Connectivity and Convergence.

"ADP has set itself apart by focusing on the HR market, unlike several of its competitors that are also focused on other markets and their needs," said Frost & Sullivan Senior Industry Analyst Brendan Read. "ADP has underlined its dedication to its clients by developing, marketing, and delivering HR solutions by setting up innovation labs in Roseland, New Jersey; New York City; and Pasadena, California."

Some important ADP solutions include:

ADP® DataCloud, which offers analytics, benchmarking, and data exchange capabilities that provide companies with a view into their own business and the world around them. It includes Turnover Probability, which uses ADP's Big Data to help companies accurately identify the likelihood of future voluntary turnover compared with industry turnover probability benchmarks, and pinpoint likely attrition hotspots within organizations.

ADP Vantage HCM®, an HR solution for large enterprises which provides HR, talent, benefits, recruiting, payroll and workforce management capabilities.

ADP Workforce Now® for mid-sized companies, supplying HR management, talent, time and attendance, benefits and payroll solutions

RUN Powered by ADP®, which automates payroll processing, provides hiring and HR services, and enables compliance for small business

ADP TotalSource®, the company's Professional Employer Organization (PEO), for managing payroll, time, benefits, and HR administration

ADP® GlobalView® HCM, which gives organizations a complete picture of global workforce trends, aids consistent talent management across borders and helps ensure compliance with individual countries' laws and regulations.

Furthermore, ADP has enhanced its ability to support global enterprises. It recently expanded its Global Payroll Services to 111 countries and U.S. territories, including Guam and Puerto Rico. It also has a robust set of solutions for small- and mid-sized companies built on the same core technologies.

"ADP has shown strong efforts in making its solutions user friendly by building around familiar apps and eCommerce shopping experiences. It has consistently launched new dashboards and landing pages, and made its solutions mobile friendly," noted Read. "ADP has begun to simplify its platforms through its service alignment initiative to improve its clients' service experiences; thereby, bolstering the company's capabilities and creating operating efficiencies."

Overall, these visionary innovations and growth strategies have made ADP richly deserving of the prestigious 2016 North American Frost & Sullivan Company of the Year Award.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

