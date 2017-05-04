

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) announced earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $102.8 million, or $0.23 per share. This was up from $74.6 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $707.4 million. This was up from $640.7 million last year.



BGC Partners Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $102.8 Mln. vs. $74.6 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 37.8% -EPS (Q1): $0.23 vs. $0.18 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 27.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.23 -Revenue (Q1): $707.4 Mln vs. $640.7 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.4%



