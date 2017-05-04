Trianz is a Gold Sponsor at ServiceNow's Knowledge17

SANTA CLARA, California, BANGALORE and DUBAI, UAE, May 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Trianz, a leading global digital transformation consulting and technology solutions firm, is a Gold Sponsor at Knowledge17, ServiceNow's flagship user conference to be heldbetween May 7-11, 2017 at Orange County Convention Center, Orlando (Florida), Knowledge17 will host more than 13,000 experts and service management professionals from the ServiceNow community who are driving various digital transformation initiatives.

This year, the event will focus on enhancing customer service,HR operations,security management, automated business applications, and end-to-end IT transformation. Trianz, a ServiceNow Bronze Services Partner, will present two informative sessions at Knowledge17.

Speaking on the Goldsponsorship, Ira Horowitz, Vice President - Client Relationships at Trianz, said, "Knowledge17 is a powerful platform which will empower participants with information on how efficiently they can manage their IT resources using ServiceNow hybrid architectures. We are leveraging the ServiceNow ecosystem to support multiple business applications on the cloud and helping our clients modernize customer service, generate new revenue streams, and gain maximum value from their ServiceNow implementations."

"We have developed client-centric cloud solutions in close collaboration with ServiceNow, and are certain that Knowledge17 will help showcase our ability to accelerate delivery to the diverse business models of our clients and create new business outcomes," KC Sreeram, Vice President - ITSM Services at Trianz, said in a statement.

Trianz will also introduce its new relationship as a fulfilment partner for cloud services delivery in association with The National Association of State Purchase Officers (NASPO) ValuePoint. This enables Trianz to provide effective cloud services and solutions to government bodies, higher education and state schools.

Trianz will be at Booth #203, and invites guests to meet its team of experts at the conference.

About Trianz

Trianz enables digital transformations through effective strategies and excellence in execution. Collaborating with business and technology leaders, we help formulate and execute operational strategies to achieve intended business outcomes by bringing the best of consulting, technology experiences and execution models. Powered by knowledge, research, and perspectives, we enable clients to transform their business ecosystems and achieve superior performance by leveraging Cloud, Analytics, Digital and Security paradigms. With offices in Silicon Valley, Washington DC Metro, Jersey City, Dubai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai, we serve Fortune 1000 and emerging organizations across industries globally. As a professional services firm, our values and culture are focused on delivering measurable business impact, predictability in execution, and a unique partnership experience.

