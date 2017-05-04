Worldwide Anti-microbial Packaging Market: Rising Incidence of Food-Borne Diseases to Fuel Demand, States TMR

ALBANY, New York, May 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global market for antimicrobial packaging was led by BASF SE, Takex Labo Co. Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company, and Sciessent LLC during 2015, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a new study. The competitive landscape of the global market for anti-microbial packaging market is strewn with innumerable small, large, and medium sized market players.

The leading market players are offering innovative anti-microbial packaging solutions to maintain their status in the global market. For instance, in January 2017, NanoPack, a material science company, received funds worth €7.7 million from the European Union (EU) to develop an antimicrobial packaging solution that will boost the shelf-life of packaged food. A number of market players are looking forward to capitalize on the untapped potential of Asia Pacific and other emerging markets such as Africa and Latin America.

The global market for anti-microbial packaging was pegged at US$10.28bn in 2016, according to the TMR report. Expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2016 and 2024, the global market for anti-microbial packaging is expected to reach US$15.31bn by the end of 2024.

Increasing Demand for Convenience Food Places Asia Pacific at Fore

Asia Pacific held the dominant share of 33.3% in the global market for anti-microbial packaging in 2015. The growing demand for plastic packaging, high rate of urbanization, and towering popularity of convenience food are some of the primary growth drivers of the anti-microbial packaging market in this region. North America and Europe might grow at a moderate pace, owing to high awareness about safety of packaged food products among consumers and high disposable incomes of people.

By material, the plastics segment is expected to emerge at the fore thanks to the lower costs and highly advantageous properties of this material. These include high flexibility enabling multiple layered packaging, superior elasticity, and easy availability. Some types of plastics have been developed to possess inertness to bacteria as well.

Efforts of Manufacturers to Boost Shelf-life of Packaged Food Encourages Growth

The rising incidence of food-borne and water-borne diseases, price fluctuation in the food and beverage industry, and the alarming increase in global scarcity of food have spurred the demand for anti-microbial packaging. A number of households and stores have been hoarding condiments, mixes, pickles, beverages, and certain food products with longer shelf life. As a result, the improving of shelf life has become a key area of concern for numerous manufacturers as well as consumers. These factors are fuelling the demand for anti-microbial packaging, thereby accelerating the market's rate of growth.

Notwithstanding the firm growth of the market, it might face certain hindrances from the strict regulations applicable to antimicrobial agents added to food wrappings, packages, and food itself. The necessity to use only certain types of chemicals in anti-microbial packaging is a key challenge that needs to be worked out by manufacturers. However, the changing food preferences in emerging economies will ensure that the packaged food industry will flourish in the coming years. China, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, India, and Japan are likely to contribute significant amount of revenue to the global anti-microbial packaging market. This will in turn give impetus to the global market for anti-microbial packaging.

The information presented in this review is based on a Transparency Market Research report, titled, "Antimicrobial Packaging Market (Material - Plastic (PE, PET, PVC, LDPE, HDPE), Biopolymer, Paperboard, Glass, and Tin; Technology - Controlled Release Packaging and Active Packaging; Antimicrobial Agent - Organic Acid, Bacteriocins, Essential Oils, Enzymes, and Metal Ions and Oxidizers; Package - Pouches, Bottles & Cans, Carton Packages, Trays, Bags, and Cups and Lids; Application - Food and Beverage, Personal Care, and Healthcare) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 - 2024".

Key segments of the Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market

Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market, by Material

Plastic

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Biopolymer

Paperboard

Glass

Tin

Others

Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market, by Technology

Controlled Release Packaging

Active Packaging

Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market, by Antimicrobial Agents

Organic Acid

Bacteriocins

Essential Oils

Enzymes

Metal Ion & Oxidizers

Others

Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market, by Package Type

Pouches

Bottles & Cans

Carton Packages

Trays

Bags

Cups & Lids

Others

Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market, by Application

Food & Beverage

Personal Care

Healthcare

Others

Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market, by Geography

> North America

U.S.

Rest of North America

> Europe

U.K

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

> Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of APAC

> Middle East and Africa

UAE

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

> Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

