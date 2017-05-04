RowAnalytics Launches Public Beta of spot.my, its New Deep Semantic Search Tool for Life Science Research

OXFORD, England, May 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

spot.my gives scientists powerful new tools to quickly and easily find all relevant papers and stay up-to-date with the literature

Complex data analytics software provider RowAnalytics Ltd today announced the public beta release of spot.my, its powerful new search platform for open access life science literature. spot.my is unlike any existing life science search tools - its intuitive and easy to use deep semantic search engine enables scientists to find exactly the papers they need, finding relevant articles without having to build long, complex keyword queries.

spot.my provides several new, innovative tools to deal with the volume and complexity of modern life science research, enabling users to:

search using words, sentences or whole paragraphs and articles,

match their favourite papers using drag and drop,

create personalised subject channels and be alerted automatically when new papers of interest to them are published in PubMed,

iteratively search for papers like those found in a query, and

instantly share papers and even whole subject channels with colleagues.

spot.my avoids the complex Boolean queries of existing keyword search tools, instead intelligently matching all of the context provided by a researcher. It finds more relevant search results with significantly better accuracy than existing keyword searches, especially for complex searches. It even enables researchers to find articles and papers that match the meaning and topic of the user's search when they don't contain the exact search words specified.

Having completed private beta, the spot.my engine is now available online at https://spot.my and can also be deployed on-site to index and search in-house document sets. It can be integrated with existing IT infrastructure platforms to add context to searches and transform the way scientists search and retrieve unstructured data with unparalleled efficiency.

"Quick and effective access to the scientific literature is the fundamental building block on which scientific progress is built," said Dr Steve Gardner, CEO of RowAnalytics. "As the literature has grown massively, the search tools we use have not kept pace, and it has become hard to find all of the papers we need quickly and accurately. spot.my's unique semantic engine puts that power back in the hands of scientists and frees them from the laborious process of keyword searching so they can get back to doing science again, confident they have all the information they need."

For more information please see https://lifescience.spot.my/about/

About RowAnalytics Ltd.

Headquartered in Oxford, UK, RowAnalytics is delivering a range of highly innovative data analytics platforms, which power the next generation of precision medicine, IoT and digital health solutions. RowAnalytics' tools and components allow the delivery of fully personalized solutions for scientists, clinicians, carers and patients in a secure, faster and cost effective manner. We focus on delivering analytical tools that are powerful enough to manage huge, complex datasets, and efficient enough to be deployed across PC, wearable, mobile and embedded devices. For more information, visit https://rowanalytics.com/

