Deloitte Digital's experience in digital transformation and CloudCraze's native Salesforce commerce platform will empower B2B customers to transform their business through SaaS



CHICAGO, 2017-05-04 15:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudCraze, the enterprise B2B commerce platform built natively on Salesforce, has collaborated with Deloitte Digital and awarded the leading creative digital consultancy Platinum Partner status, the highest level in the CloudCraze partner program. Together, they deliver full-service cloud-based B2B commerce solutions for enterprises in the manufacturing and consumer goods industry that are quick to implement, Salesforce-integrated and more profitable long term.



The alliance enhances the value that both companies bring to B2B commerce customers through the combination of Deloitte Digital's deep technological experience, industry insight and full suite of implementation services and CloudCraze's cloud-based B2B platform delivering speed to revenue, flexibility and customer focus. Deloitte Digital's vast industry experience and robust offerings have already made them instrumental for implementations with several of CloudCraze's high profile customers, including a large multi-national beverage and brewing company and one of the largest member-owned agricultural cooperatives.



"Deloitte Digital's creative, cloud-based approach to digital transformation has been a major asset for our customers over the years and our combined solutions provide unmatched value," said Ray Grady, president and chief customer officer at CloudCraze. "We look forward to leveraging Deloitte Digital's vast industry experience and are excited to have them on board as an integral CloudCraze Platinum Partner."



CloudCraze has worked closely with Deloitte Digital to build accelerated solutions. They combine a unique set of solutions and platforms, including Salesforce and CloudCraze commerce on Salesforce, to offer Deloitte customers a unified customer experience across the digital enterprise. The interactive platform was developed in response to customer need for a more robust integration of digital cloud platforms across CRM, commerce, digital marketing, and other customer engagement channels.



"Working with CloudCraze has allowed us to create even more engaging, strategic and flexible B2B commerce solutions with CloudCraze's unique speed-to-market and cloud-first, SaaS-based approach to customer engagement," said Paul do Forno, managing director, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and commerce and content practice lead at Deloitte Digital. "CloudCraze's unique offerings strengthen the digital ecosystem platform we have built and we're excited about the value the strategic alliance will bring our combined customer base."



This alliance comes at a time of growing importance for robust digital offerings in B2B. Estimates from Gartner show the digital commerce platform market will have grown at a compound annual growth rate of over 15 percent from 2015 through 2020. With a cloud-first, customer-centric approach to commerce, the CloudCraze and Digital Deloitte's joint services will enable B2B companies to stay ahead of the SaaS adoption curve, offering them a more efficient and engaging approach to commerce.



About CloudCraze CloudCraze delivers robust B2B commerce native on Salesforce. It allows businesses to generate online revenue fast and easily scale for growth. Its Customer-First Commerce model puts the customer at the core, informing every interaction with data across commerce, sales, marketing, service and more. With the Salesforce's trusted infrastructure and core capabilities, CloudCraze provides infinite flexibility to extend functionality, add products and channels, and conduct billions of dollars in transactions anywhere. CloudCraze powers Customer-First Commerce for industry leaders such as AB InBev, Barry-Callebaut, Coca-Cola, Ecolab, GE, Kellogg's, L'Oreal, Symantec, and WABCO.



CloudCraze is funded by Insight Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.



CloudCraze is recognized in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Commerce Suites, Q1 2017 and as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce 2017.



About Deloitte Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including 80 percent of the Fortune 500 and more than 6,000 private and middle market companies. Our people work across more than 20 industry sectors to deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to make their most challenging business decisions with confidence, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthy society.



Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.





