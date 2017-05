Outokumpu Oyj Stock exchange release May 4, 2017 at 4.00 pm EET



Outokumpu has received a notification from CEO Roeland Baan of a transaction made with its financial instrument, according to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Detailed information about the transaction is given in the table below.



Name of the manager Roeland Baan Position in the issuer CEO Issuer Outokumpu Oyj Issuer's LEI reference 5493009YRUJJDCFF0R80 Notification type Initial notification Date of the transaction May 3, 2017 Venue Nasdaq Helsinki Nature of the transaction Acquisition Instrument Outokumpu share (OUT1V, ISIN: FI0009002422) Transaction details Volume: 230 Price: 8.050 Volume: 307 Price: 8.050 Volume: 1,228 Price: 8.050 Volume: 335 Price: 8.050 Volume: 786 Price: 8.075 Volume: 788 Price: 8.075 Volume: 426 Price: 8.075 Volume: 1,038 Price: 8.075 Volume: 672 Price: 8.075 Volume: 290 Price: 8.075 Aggregated transactions Volume: 6,100 Average price: 8.06639 Total ownership of instrument 589,792 shares after the transaction



For more information:



Corporate communications, tel. +358 9 421 3840



