TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions (BGIS), a leading global real estate management services company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Gordon Hicks as Chief Executive Officer. The global leadership role is newly-created to address the business' significant global growth and future opportunity. Hicks currently serves as CEO, Americas, for BGIS.

Hicks takes on the role during a time of tremendous growth for the company. Over the last 24 months, BGIS has almost doubled its size and expanded in Asia, the UK and the United States. It has 7,000 team members delivering services to more than 100 clients with over 300 million square feet in a portfolio of 30,000+ facilities around the world.

"Under Gord's leadership, BGIS' business in North America has grown significantly in the last 10 years, and its service offerings have expanded to meet the evolving needs of the clients and markets BGIS serves. Gord is a passionate, innovative, results focused, team oriented leader and is well-positioned to lead the business through its next stage of growth," said Bryan Chew, Chairman of the Board.

Gord started his career with BGIS in 1997, and has held a number of executive positions with the company since that time, most recently being responsible for the Americas business. Gord has held a number of industry Board positions over the years, including the International Facility Management Association (IFMA), Canada Green Building Council and the Climate Reality Project, and is a graduate engineer from Carleton University. He is also actively involved in the Corporate Knights Executive Council for Clean Capitalism, and recently founded and is the first Chair of the Board for the Building Energy Innovators Council (BEIC).

About BGIS:

Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions (BGIS) is a leading provider of real estate management services, including facilities management, project delivery services, energy and sustainability solutions, building performance management, workplace advisory and management, and real estate services. With a combined team of over 7,000 team members globally, BGIS inspires better business performance across its client's real estate portfolios by developing and implementing real estate and facilities management strategies. Globally, BGIS manages over 300 million square feet of client portfolios across 30,000+ locations in North America, Europe, Middle East, Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

Further information is available at www.brookfieldgis.com.

BGIS is a subsidiary of Brookfield Business Partners, a business services and industrial company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that benefit from barriers to entry and/or low cost production. Brookfield Business Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges (NYSE:BBU) (TSX: BBU.UN).

