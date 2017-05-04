VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- Cambridge House International has wasted no time in gathering the most invested minds from around the world to share ideas and strategies on making money in the next junior mining bull market. The International Metal Writers Conference is coming to Vancouver on May 28 & 29 and will host over over 40 expert analysts for the two day event.

Panel discussions will include the future of energy production, storage and efficiency, stock picking by the top newsletter writers in the business, company showcases hosted by US Global Investors, and a special feature on Millennial CEO's that have already generated hundreds of millions in wealth. In total there will be over 60 panel and keynote talks throughout the conference.

Over 60 junior mining companies with projects across the globe will exhibit on the exhibition floor. Cambridge House International has recently unveiled a one-on-one meeting platform, allowing all investors to pre-book meetings with all exhibiting companies. All exhibiting companies will be able to request meetings with conference speakers, and pre-qualified investors. Meetings are scheduled in a VIP room complete with a concierge host and coffee service.

Over 20% of Cambridge House attendees identify as having over $500,000 currently invested in junior mining stocks. Over 50% identify as having over $100,000 currently invested. The International Metal Writers conference anticipates 3,500 investors to attend.

The International Metal Writers Conference is sponsored by U.S. Global Investors, Inc. and Yukon Government. The conference will take place at the Vancouver Convention Centre East, under the Pan Pacific Hotel. Attendees can pre-register online for complimentary admission at MetalWriters.com or pay $20 at the door.

Limited sponsorship, speaking and exhibitor opportunities are available. For more information on the International Metal Writers Conference, please visit: MetalWriters.com or contact info@cambridgehouse.com or 604-687-4151.

Lindsay Brodie

604-356-4161

lbrodie@cambridgehouse.com

www.CambridgeHouse.com



