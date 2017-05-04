

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Incyte Corp. (INCY) reported a first-quarter net loss of $187 million, or $0.96 per share, as compared to net income of $24 million, or $0.12 per share for the same period in 2016. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $1.00 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the quarter ended March 31, 2017, total revenues were $384 million as compared to $263 million for the same period in 2016. Analysts expected revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter. Net product revenues of Jakafi were $251 million as compared to $183 million for the same period in 2016, representing 37 percent growth.



Research and development expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 were $408 million as compared to $157 million for the same period in 2016. The increase in research and development expenses was primarily due to the expansion of the company's clinical portfolio as well as upfront and milestone expenses of $209 million related to collaboration and license agreements with Agenus, Calithera and Merus.



