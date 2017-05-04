sprite-preloader
WKN: 904623 ISIN: IL0010830219 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
04.05.2017 | 15:14
(3 Leser)
B.S.D. Crown Ltd. - Board Changes

B.S.D Crown Ltd (LSE:BSD)

("BSD" or the "Company")

Board Changes

Ramat Gan, Israel, 4 May 2017

With immediate effect, the Company announces that Mr. Gregory Gurtovoy has resigned his position as chairman of the Company's board of directors. Mr. Gurtovoy will continue in his position as a director of the Company.

The Company hereby announces that the board of directors has chosen Mr. Nir Netzer to be the chairman of the Company's board of directors.

© 2017 PR Newswire