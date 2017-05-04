SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- MyDx, Inc. (OTCQB: MYDX), a science and technology company and creator of MyDx® (My Diagnostic), the first multi-use handheld chemical analyzer designed for Cannabis professionals and retail consumers to correlate the chemical profile of cannabis with how it makes them feel and which ailments it alleviates, today announced a new service offering in MyDx360, a Software As A Service (SAAS)-based community engagement platform designed to help entrepreneurs develop, launch and track the effects of newly formulated concetrate products on consumers to help penetrate their target markets more effectively.

As part of the service, companies will choose from among MyDx's many chemical formulations that best align with the ailments its target demographic is seeking to alleviate. From there, MyDx will outsource the delivery of those formulations through licensed concentrate manufacturing facilities and provide customer-engagement support via its SAAS platform to acquire and analyze user feedback. Collectively, this suite of services will be called MyDx360.

MyDx360 Overview

Select Formula: Select from MyDx's database of targeted formulas and choose an intensity level (Low, Medium and High). Further customization exists for premium contracts.

Product Development: MyDx will send your specifications to one of your preferred concentrate manufacturing partners.

Customer Feedback: As your brand hits the market, you'll be able to engage your customer base and collect feedback via the MyDx App.

Data Analysis: As feedback is accumulated, MyDx will provide you and your customers insights that can then be used to fine tune new product development/marketing and sales strategies.

The purpose of MyDx360 is three-fold:

Bridge the relationship gap between customers and companies

Facilitate real-time feedback to help companies respond to changing market trends

Provide soup to nuts coverage of formulated-concentrates

MyDx360: Subscription Pricing & Services

MyDx360 will offer its customers various levels of support according to its status level in the subscription agreement. For instance, standard and premium subscribers will have access to varying levels of formula customization and data analyses to support their business and product development initiatives. Please see attached image for more details.

"MyDx360 will offer seamless market entry to aspiring entrepreneurs and brands by streamlining the process by which they create formulated-concentrates and then provides them with a feedback ecosystem directly connecting customers with brands", said Daniel Yazbeck, Chief Executive Officer, MyDx. "It will also provide MyDx with a new high margin revenue stream where it is able to leverage its software and data to support the hyper growth in the market."

For more information regarding MyDx360, please visit www.cdxlife.com/mydx360 or email info@cdxlife.com.

About MyDx, Inc.

MyDx, Inc. (OTCQB: MYDX) is a chemical detection and sensor technology company based in San Diego, California whose mission is to help people Trust & Verify® what they put into their minds and bodies. The Company developed MyDx®, a patented, affordable portable analyzer that provides real-time chemical analysis and fits in the palm of the user's hand. The multi-use MyDx analyzer leverages over a decade of established chemical detection technology to measure chemicals of interest. The Company owns a substantial and growing intellectual property portfolio of patents covering its technology. The MyDx AquaDx®, OrganaDx™ and CannaDx™ sensors are now commercialized, and the AeroDx® application is next in line. All sensors will be compatible with a MyDx App that empowers consumers to live a healthier life by revealing the chemical composition of what they eat, drink and inhale. For more information, please visit www.cdxlife.com.

