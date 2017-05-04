Major UK airline chooses EDM to manufacture two Door Trainers

MANCHESTER, England, May 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

EDM, a leading global provider of training simulators to the civil aviation and defence sectors, announced today that it has won an order to supply a major UK airline with two new Door Trainers.

The A320 Door Trainer will be used to train the airline's cabin crew to become proficient in the safe operation of A320 aircraft emergency exits and doors including procedures for normal, abnormal and emergency scenarios. Theequipment will simulate all faults that may be encountered on an aircraft door including handle and door jam, power assist failure and slide deployment failure. All simulated door malfunctions and maintenance will be operated via a touchscreen Instructor Operator Station (IOS).

The Flight Deck Door Trainer will enable cabin crew to learn the correct procedures for entering the flight deck during normal and emergency situations. The simulator will feature a functional flight deck access panel and keypad which returns indications and cues to the student, allowing or restricting access to the flight deck. The system will be controlled by a touchscreen IOS which allows the instructor to initiate scenarios and carry out tasks normally undertaken by the pilot.

After being manufactured at EDM's facility in Manchester both Door Trainers will be shipped and installed at the airlines' cabin crew training facility in the UK.

About EDM

EDM is a leading global provider of training simulators to the civil aviation, defence, rail and other industries. Combining the highest engineering standards with leading-edge technologies, EDM providesairlines withDoor Trainers, Cabin Service Trainers, Cabin Emergency Evacuation Trainers andFull SizeMockups and defence organisations withProcedure Trainers, Maintenance Trainers, Ejection Seats, Simulators and Full Size Replicas. Serving organisations worldwide from its UK headquarters, EDM is committed to delivering exceptional quality and value to its clients to help them enhance safety and operational efficiency.