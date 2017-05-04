Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2017) - Vendetta Mining Corp. (TSXV: VTT) ("Vendetta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the recently commissioned ground EM survey targeting the recent Copper-Gold discovery located 2km's southwest of the Pegmont Lead / Zinc Project.

The EM Survey followed up on the October 2016 regional exploration RC hole (PVR040) which intersected 3.0 m of 3.21% Cu and 0.57g/t Au from 113 m down hole (see Vendetta News Release VTT2016 - NR#8).

The high grade intersection of coarse chalcopyrite mineralization was intersected in a silica altered pegmatite, similar in style to the nearby Osborne - Kulthor Copper-Gold deposits. The intersection was centered within a broader silica-pyrite alteration zone of elevated copper-gold mineralization. The hangingwall alteration was intersected over 5 m, grading 0.09% Cu, 0.02 g/t Au, and the footwall alteration zone was intersected over 5 m, grading of 0.24% Cu, 0.09 g/t Au. Additional drilling is required to estimate the true thickness.

EM Survey Results

The ground moving loop EM survey was completed on 100 m line spacing with 50 m station spacing.

Key Highlights of the Survey:

The survey identified three areas where geologic structures interpreted from aero magnetic data correlate with the presence of near-surface conductivity (from the EM survey data).

The "northern" EM conductor coincides with the drilled intercept in PVR040, it has a strike length of over 800 m and is modelled as steeply dipping.

Modelling of the "middle" conductor suggests that exploration hole PVR039 was drilled slightly to the NW of the conductor and the target remains open for testing. The middle anomaly has a strike of around 400 m but remains open to the SW, it has also been modelled as steeply dipping.

The "southern" conductor was identified at the SE end of the planned survey, the grid was extended to capture it. This target has not been drill tested previously.

Follow up drilling will now be planned using the modelled EM data, this is expected to be undertaken during Q2, 2017.

Resource Development Drilling to Commence at Pegmont Lead / Zinc Deposit

The first of two drills is scheduled to be on the property on May 12th, with the second drill arriving prior to the end of May. Lead-Zinc resource development drilling will commence with the "Z" fold and Zone 3. The "Z" fold is a kink fold, located between Zone 2 and 3, where previous drilling has returned high grade massive to semi-massive sulphide, see Figure 2. The fold structure has an interpreted strike length of about 800 m. For more details on the Companies 2016 "Z" fold drilling please see Vendetta Mining new release VTT2016-NR#9, 30th Nov. 2016.

Upon arrival of the second larger capacity resource development drilling on the high zinc grade Zone 5 will re-commence.

2017 NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate Commissioned

The Company has engaged AMC Consultants (Canada) Ltd. ("AMC") to complete an independent mineral resource update on the Pegmont Lead-Zinc Project and to prepare the accompanying NI 43-101 report. AMC is an internationally recognised independent consulting firm with offices in Canada, Australia, Asia and the UK.

The mineral resource update will incorporate over 13,500 m of drilling undertaken since the 2014 NI 43-101, a new geological model and the 2016 metallurgical test work results.