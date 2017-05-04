Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Dividend Declaration

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO U.S. PERSONS
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)
4 May 2017
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
Dividend Announcement
The Directors of Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. have declared that an interim dividend will be payable in respect of the year ended 31 December 2016 as follows:
Ex Dividend Date 11 May 2017
Record Date 12 May 2017
Payment Date 2 June 2017
Dividend per Share 0.033262 pounds per share (Sterling)
