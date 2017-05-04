sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
04.05.2017
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Dividend Declaration

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO U.S. PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

4 May 2017

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

Dividend Announcement

The Directors of Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. have declared that an interim dividend will be payable in respect of the year ended 31 December 2016 as follows:

Ex Dividend Date 11 May 2017

Record Date 12 May 2017

Payment Date 2 June 2017

Dividend per Share 0.033262 pounds per share (Sterling)

For further information please contact:

N+1 Singer
James Maxwell Nominated Adviser
James Waterlow - Sales		+44 (0) 20 7496 3000
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Samuel Walden		+44 (0) 1481 745 323
Website

www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com

