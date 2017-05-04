|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|15:35
|The European Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
|PR NewswireLondon, May 4
The European Investment Trust plc
Based on a bid price valuation, the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at 03 May 2017 was 987.11p including...
► Artikel lesen
|Di
|The European Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
|PR NewswireLondon, May 2
The European Investment Trust plc
Based on a bid price valuation, the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at 28 April 2017 was 974.46p including...
► Artikel lesen
|27.04.
|The European Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
|PR NewswireLondon, April 27
The European Investment Trust plc
Based on a bid price valuation, the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at 26 April 2017 was 980.14p...
► Artikel lesen
|26.04.
|The European Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
|PR NewswireLondon, April 26
The European Investment Trust plc
Based on a bid price valuation, the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at 25 April 2017 was 984.92p...
► Artikel lesen
|24.04.
|The European Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
|PR NewswireLondon, April 24
The European Investment Trust plc
Based on a bid price valuation, the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at 21 April 2017 was 938.16p...
► Artikel lesen