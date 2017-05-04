MIRAMAR, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- Forgotten Mom, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is proud to announce the launch of their Forgotten Mom initiative. The Forgotten Mom initiative was created to raise awareness and resources for the millions of mothers, children, and families, who are struggling with the disease of addiction without any accessible resources or support. Forgotten Mom recognizes a healthy mother figure is the foundation for a wholesome family, community, and society. To that end, the Forgotten Mom initiative is aligning families in crisis with the lifesaving funding, services and support they need, including treatment, aftercare, family support, education, and more.

A recent WTVJ-NBC6 South Florida story on the dramatically underserved population of pregnant mothers struggling with addiction, elevated the awareness in South Florida and identified several of the organizations making a difference. Forgotten Mom immediately expedited their efforts and began aligning with local resources willing to lend a hand, creating the framework for a support initiative that is being expanded nationwide. As Forgotten Mom continues to serve this population, a larger bank of programs and support are desperately needed to provide critical resources to empower mothers with the tools necessary to embark on a journey towards recovery.

Forgotten Mom is taking a grassroots approach to help shape a more functional family unit by connecting mothers in need with our wellness partners (addiction treatment centers, social workers, family counseling, etc.), providing mothers everywhere with the skills and tools necessary to combat the disease of addiction and rebuild their lives. A mother's health and well-being is instrumental to the healing, recovery, and reconstruction of the entire family as well.

Current efforts to raise awareness for Forgotten Mom and their network of services and service providers include:

A Celebrity Golf Charity Event on June 17 at Wellington National Golf Club. The event was created to raise awareness for the cause and establish a funding resource for our growing scholarship work with families, while building a platform for the expanding treatment of this underserved population. More information can be found at golfclassic.forgottenmom.com.





HugAMom is a growing social media movement created by the team at Forgotten Mom to recognize and celebrate mothers everywhere. The HugAMom movement is simple: go out, find a mom who deserves a hug, and give her one. Take a picture, shoot a video, and be sure to use the hashtag HugAMom. It's basically the ice bucket challenge with more hugging and less ice. Whether it's Mother's Day or any day of the week, HugAMom is the perfect way to share your gratitude for mothers everywhere.





Forgotten Mom is also building incredible momentum as the premier sponsor of Darren Kavinoky's RUN ACROSS AMERICA. The Forgotten Mom team has aligned with Darren to support his incredible journey and bring awareness to the conditions impacting moms and families across the country. From addiction to wellness, our moms deserve the best and we're committed to helping them all find the help they deserve. See Darren and Forgotten Mom launch from Dr. Phil's stage or on CNN. Follow his run across the country and support his mission to help mom!





For more information on Forgotten Mom and the non profit's unwavering commitment to helping mothers and families everywhere, visit www.forgottenmom.com.

Contact:

Jed Wallace

Street Relations, Inc.

(310) 403-0559

jed@streetrelations.com



