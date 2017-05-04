Industry leading digital copyright tracking platform for pharmaceutical marketing is being upgraded and relaunched as Trustrack at Veeva Summit in Philadelphia on 7th May.

"With this new product release we felt the time was right to move from Vendit to a brand name that really reflects what we do. Trustrack says it all. Our business is about the trust that publishers place in us to distribute their material in a compliant way, and the tracking and reporting that our global pharmaceutical customers now expect to see," says Managing Director, Peter West.

"This is a very exciting new development for us because it enables companies to ride the wave of market change. The innovation team asked: 'How can we accelerate the transition from paper to digital?' …and the answer resulted in Trustrack. Built on Tangent 90's proven technology, Trustrack is engineered for scale and delivery; it enables each enterprise to control copyright sharing in any channel with any audience. Furthermore, Trustrack guarantees publishers' valuable content is delivered securely and compliantly," says Founder and Innovations Director, Richard Lucas.

Founder and Technology Director, Dominic Fisk, added, "This is more than just a new release, the program has been rewritten from the ground up to improve ease of use and functionality in all areas, especially reporting. This is all about flexibility in workflow, flexibility in tracking, in consent capture across all interactions. We are adding new types of user onto the trusted copyright tracking and delivery system, now not just for sales reps but also MSLs and healthcare professionals."

Sales Director, Ben Cain: "We asked our global pharma customers what new features they wanted in order to enhance their multichannel strategy and speed to market with scientific and medical research. We have now incorporated every one of those recommendations in Trustrack including: granular tracking, comprehensive transaction reporting, configurable user groups, integrated flexible forms and improved offline working. Furthermore, the new platform strengthens its integration with Veeva CRM giving reps and MSLs a seamless workflow around detailing and approved email and the response from the market has been very positive."

