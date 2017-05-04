

BATTLE CREEK (dpa-AFX) - Kellogg Company (K) reported a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $376 million, or $1.06 per share. This was higher than $339 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 4.4% to $3.25 billion. This was down from $3.40 billion last year.



Kellogg Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $376 Mln. vs. $339 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.9% -EPS (Q1): $1.06 vs. $0.96 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.99 -Revenue (Q1): $3.25 Bln vs. $3.40 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -4.4%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.91- $3.97



