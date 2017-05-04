

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Thursday announced the appointment of Anne Bramman as chief financial officer, effective June 2. She will replace Mike Koppel, who retired on May 1 after 16 years of service.



Bramman has been with Avery Dennison Corp. as senior vice president and CFO since 2015. She previously held the CFO position at Carnival Cruise Line and was CFO of Henri Bendel, a subsidiary of L Brands Inc.



Mike Koppel will continue in a consulting and advisory role through the end of the year.



