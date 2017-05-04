VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- Minco Gold Corporation (the "Company" or "Minco Gold") (TSX VENTURE: MMM)(OTCQX: MGHCF)(FRANKFURT: MI5) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Michael Durose to the Company's Board of Directors effective May 3, 2017

Mr. Durose is a Professional Geologist (P.Geo.) registered in the Province of Ontario. His formal academic training includes a Graduate Diploma in Waste Management and Groundwater Contamination from McGill University, Montreal, an MSc in mineral economics from Queen's University, Kingston and a BSc (Honours) in Geology from Carleton University, Ottawa. Mr. Durose co-founded Mining Research Group Inc. in 2012 where he researches and advises on mining and resource-related investments. From 1993 to 2008 Mr. Durose worked in Capital Markets as a senior mining analyst and advisor to investment funds principally with Morgan Stanley, Bunting Warburg (now UBS Canada), Nesbitt Burns (now BMO Capital Markets Inc.), and Scotia Capital. His mining research has been widely disseminated to institutional investors globally. He has travelled extensively visiting mining projects in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Russia, Africa, Australia and Asia. Prior to working in capital markets, Mr. Durose worked as an exploration geologist in the Canadian base metal and gold industries. Mr. Durose is a founder of Durose Asset Management Inc., a Fund Manager, Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer registered in the Province of Ontario, Canada.

About Minco Gold

Minco Gold Corporation (TSX VENTURE: MMM)(OTCQX: MGHCF)(FRANKFURT: MI5) is a Canadian company focused on identifying high-quality investment opportunities, primarily in publicly traded and privately held corporations as well as direct ownership stakes in resource projects. The Company owns 11 million shares of Minco Silver Corporation. For more information on Minco Gold, please visit the website at www.mincogold.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Minco Gold Corporation

Jennifer Trevitt

(604)-688-8002 or Toll Free: (888)-288-8288

(604)-688-8030 (FAX)

pr@mincomining.ca

www.mincogold.com



