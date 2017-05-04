

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar rose against its major rivals in the European session on Thursday, trimming early losses, as a data showed that the nation's trade deficit narrowed more than forecast in March, primarily due to a record surge in exports.



Data from Statistics Canada showed that Canada logged trade deficit of C$135 million in March, narrowing from a revised $1.1 billion deficit in February.



This was far lesser than the C$1 billion shortfall estimated by economists.



Exports rose 3.8 percent in March to a record high C$47.0 billion, while imports were up 1.7 percent to C$47.1 billion.



That said, the currency gains were limited by a fall in oil prices, weighed by a modest increase in U.S. oil inventories as well as Russia's statement that Kremlin has not yet made a decision on a possible extension of OPEC deal to cut oil production beyond June.



Investors appeared to have taken the Federal Reserve's hawkish policy statement in their stride and looked ahead to a vote on the newest version of the Republican's health care bill later today that will replace Obamacare.



The Federal Reserve struck a hawkish tone by downplaying recent weakness in economy and left the door open to a rate hike in June.



The loonie showed mixed performance in the Asian session. While the loonie held steady against the greenback and the euro, it rose against the aussie and the yen.



The loonie bounced off to 1.3706 against the greenback, from a 2-day low of 1.3746 set at 8:15 am ET. The next possible resistance for the loonie is seen around the 1.35 region.



The loonie reversed from an early 6-month low of 1.5022 against the euro, recovering to 1.4978. If the loonie extends rise, 1.47 is possibly seen as its next resistance level.



Survey data from IHS Markit showed that the Eurozone private sector expanded at the fastest pace in six years in April.



The final composite output index rose to 56.8 in April from 56.4 in March. This was also slightly higher than the flash estimate of 56.7.



The loonie climbed to 1.0137 against the aussie, its strongest since April 27. The loonie is seen finding resistance around the 0.99 area.



Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that Australia posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$3.107 billion in March.



That was shy of forecasts for A$3.250 billion and down from A$3.574 in February.



The loonie extended its early rally against the yen, reaching a 3-week high of 82.46. Continuation of the loonie's uptrend may see it challenging resistance around the 84.00 mark.



Looking ahead, U.S. factory orders for March are due shortly.



At 12:30 pm ET, the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi speaks at the Jean Monnet Foundation, in Switzerland.



The Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz speaks before the CanCham México and Club de Industriales, in Mexico City at 4:25 pm ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX