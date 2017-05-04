AB "Rokiskio suris", Pramones str.3, Rokiskis, Lithuania, 2017-05-04 15:42 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The April 28, 2017 general meeting of shareholders of Rokiskio suris, AB (company code 173057512, address: Pramones str. 3, Rokiskis, Lithuania) resolved to distribute the Company's profit of the year 2016 and allocate dividends amounting to EUR 0.10 (before taxes) per share.



Dividends will be paid to the shareholders who are shareholders of Rokiskio suris, AB at the end of the tenth business day after approval of the resolution by general meeting of shareholders, i.e. May 15, 2017.



Dividends will be paid starting from May 22, 2017.



Dividends will be paid in the following procedure:



Dividends to the shareholders whose securities' accounting is performed by public exchange brokers or credit institutions providing services of securities accounting, in accordance with the Law of the Republic of Lithuania will be paid out by the representative financial or credit institutions having deducted the income tax (profit tax) to the account indicated by shareholder.



Dividends to other shareholders will be paid by the company's cashier (Rokiskio suris, AB resided in Pramones str. 3, Rokiskis), or upon a written request they will be transferred to the personal account. The requests may be supplied in written and sent to the company's address (Rokiskio suris AB, Pramones str. 3, Rokiskis LT- 42150) or e-mail address grazina.jankauskiene@rokiskio.com



The dividends are subject to taxes as follows:



Dividends paid to physical bodies resided in the Republic of Lithuania as well as to physical bodies residents of foreign countries are subject to 15 per cent of residential income tax.



Dividends paid to juridical bodies of the Republic of Lithuania as well as juridical bodies residents of foreign countries are subject to 15 per cent of profit tax unless it is provided differently by law.



Authorized persons of the company capable to provide additional information: Grazina Jankauskiene, ph. +370 458 55243.



Dalius Trumpa Board Chairman +370 458 55200