Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Legal Services Global Market Report 2017" report to their offering.
Legal services companies advise clients (individuals or corporations) about their legal rights and responsibilities, and represent clients in civil or criminal cases, business transactions, and other matters in which legal advice and other assistance are sought.
The USA was the largest country in the legal services market in 2016, accounting for about $290 billion or 45% of the global market. The UK was the second largest market, accounting for about $45 billion or 7% of the global market. Germany was the third largest market, accounting for about $25 billion or 4% of the global market. France accounted for about 3.5% and $20 billion, while Japan accounted for 0.5% of the global legal services market.
The purchase patterns of customers seeking legal services is evolving continuously and customers are becoming more willing to purchase legal services from non-traditional companies. Companies are willing to purchase legal services from non-traditional firms that offers a range of professional services. For instance, according to a survey by Deloitte about 52% of in-house departments are considering buying legal services from non-traditional law firms.
Clients are looking for companies that have cross functional legal expertise such as finance, accounting and marketing and companies that offer services through online tools such as LegalZoom, Rocket Lawyer and LawDepot. Also, according to a survey by Deloitte on Legal Services Trends in 2016, about 35% of the organizations are looking for commercial and non-legal expertise and 18% of organizations are looking for expertise in digital, data privacy and cyber security expertise from legal service providers.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Legal Services Market Characteristics
2. Legal Services Market Size and Growth
3. Porters Five Force Model
4. PESTLE Analysis
5. Legal Services Market Segmentation
6. Legal Services Market Regional And Country Analysis
7. Global Legal Services Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors
8. Legal Services Market Comparison With Macro Economic Factors Across Countries
9. Asia Legal Services Market
10. Europe Legal Services Market
11. Americas Legal Services Market
12. Middle East Africa Legal Services Market
13. Oceania Legal Services Market
14. Legal Services Market Competitive Landscape
15. Legal Services Market Customer Information
16. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Legal Services Market
17. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
Deloitte
Latham Watkins
Baker McKenzie
DLA Piper USA
Skadden
Arps
Slate
Meagher Flom
Kirkland Ellis
Allen Overy
Jones Day
Sidley Austin
Morgan
Lewis Bockius
