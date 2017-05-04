PLEASANTON, CA--(Marketwired - May 04, 2017) - ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, was named winner of the Bronze Stevie® Award in the 'New Product or Service of the Year - Software - Relationship Management Solution' category in The 15 th Annual American Business Awards.

The American Business Awards are the nation's premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations -- public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 20. Tickets are now on sale.

More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Live Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. ZINFI was nominated in the New Product or Service of the Year category for Software - Relationship Management Solution. More than 190 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"Each year the judges find the quality and variety of the nominations to be greater than the year before. The 2017 competition was intense and every organization that has won should be proud," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

ZINFI submitted the 8.0 version of their Partner Relationship Management solution for this award. ZINFI's PRM platform is both comprehensive as well as modular to ensure it easily can fit into any environment or deployment scenario. ZINFI's 8.0 increases the depth and breadth of the solution set, as well as significantly enhances flexibility so that customers can rapidly configure and optimize the platform in even the most complex environments.

"Very sound solution and the integration was well thought through," said one of the American Business Awards' judges of the ZINFI submission.

"We are honored to receive the prestigious Bronze Stevie® Award in the 'New Product or Service of the Year' category," said Sugata Sanyal, CEO and founder of ZINFI Technologies. "ZINFI always strives to bring better features to the next version of the software platform and with this recognition, it further validates our product offering. I'm delighted for my team and congratulate all the other winners in our category."

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly on a worldwide level. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle through three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications -- partner relationship management, channel marketing management and channel sales management. In 26 countries, these three core UCM SaaS applications are locally supported by ZINFI's global marketing services team members.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

