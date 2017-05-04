HARRISBURG, PA--(Marketwired - May 04, 2017) - D&H Distributing, the leading North American computer products and consumer electronics distributor, announces it is planning a series of new investments and resources for its Fiscal Year 2018, which began as of May 1, 2017, with many of these initiatives extending into the future. Major channel investments will include $115 million in extended credit lines focused on SMB resellers, with the intention to jump-start business for emerging VARs, and fuel growth for more established resellers; plus increased channel breadth for vendors. The distributor will also develop new internal investments in FY 2018, such as new sales personnel, and team events that enhance D&H's work-life balance for co-owners.

"D&H strives to be an ideal distribution partner for our customers across a range of markets. We will continue to add resources, putting a stake in the ground and rolling out a plan to devote more support to the greater ecosystem of channel players that serve small businesses," said Dan Schwab, co-president at D&H Distributing.

"Our team is also vested in creating enhancements and customizations to our systems and logistics to make our transaction processes faster and more efficient for our partners," he added. "We apply such efficiencies to our internal processes as well, creating an environment that's not only productive and creative, but that stresses the well-being of our co-owner employees, to insure a healthy and constructive atmosphere."

D&H's new investments for FY 2018 and beyond include:

$115 million in extended credit: In the largest credit promotion D&H has ever conducted, the distributor will roll-out increases for more than 4,000 SMB VARs, as part of D&H's Business Assurance program. The initiative will augment individual credit lines for many accounts by 50 to 60 percent -- with some increasing as much as 100% for select customers in good standing. The effort will target a broad range of D&H resellers, to increase buying power and extend support for a broad portfolio of SMB VARs.

Increase Customer Breadth: D&H will focus on growing customer breadth for its vendors across-the-board. While channel breadth is declining for many manufacturers, D&H intends to increase support and funding for it SMB-focused manufacturer partners to generate additional sales.

New Canadian Distribution Center: D&H is opening a major new warehouse facility in Vancouver, British Columbia, in addition to its headquarters location in Brampton, Ontario. The new center is strategically located to speed delivery and expand D&H's logistical services within the western end of the country. The unveiling of this new distribution center coincides with D&H Canada's 10 th anniversary.

Enhanced service model/training venues: D&H will continue to consult, train, educate, and enable its partners on new trends, sales strategies, and technologies, creating opportunities for customers to expand their core competencies. Fiscal Year 2018 will include additional training venues (including D&H's new trade event in the Chicago area this fall) and vendor-based educational content, exploring virtual, online, and event-based offerings. Materials will support vertical markets such as education and healthcare, in addition to product launches from major vendor partners.

Added sales personnel: D&H has plans to increase its sales staff dramatically, to accommodate new growth and maintain its ongoing "high-touch" service model.

Improved logistics: D&H is enhancing its capabilities in logistics, inventory management, forecasting, and ecommerce support in order to provide optimal services in a demanding marketplace.

Enhanced "work/life balance": As a private, family-owned company celebrating its 99 th anniversary, D&H maintains an extraordinary focus on work/life balance, offering a long list of internal events and activities that strengthen D&H's team and engender a family atmosphere. Activities include "softball slams," family picnics and movie nights, and "D&H Cares" co-owner charity events. In addition, multiple fun co-owner events are planned each month to celebrate D&H's "Centennial Countdown" year.

"Just as we've grown business with partners such as Cisco, HP, Lenovo, Acer, Microsoft, Intel, and Dell in the past years, D&H is laser-focused on adding incremental revenue for dozens of key channel vendors. The goal is to generate increased opportunities for our resellers, and we intend to double-down on those investments. We're looking to add dozens of strategic, complementary manufacturers to expand our customers' revenues and breadth of offering," said Michael Schwab, co-president at D&H.

"The goal is to bring more resellers into the fold and provide ample resources to help them grow profits, building on some of the impactful models we leveraged in the past. While some distributors carry nearly every vendor as part of their strategy, we prefer to have a more focused line card," Michael Schwab added. "This allows us to add greater value and help our vendors achieve wider market penetration with the customers we serve. We align with these vendors to help our partners succeed in both their consumer and business initiatives."

D&H resellers can contact their representatives at (800) 340-1001 or visit www.dandh.com.

About D&H Distributing

D&H Distributing believes the most important element of doing business is developing relationships for mutual success. The company continues to build upon its 99-year-old culture by providing its manufacturers, co-owners, and partners with the utmost customer care, consultative guidance and multi-market expertise. As one of North America's leading technology distributors, it delivers a wealth of enablement resources and hands-on support services that empower resellers in the IT channel.

The company engages with solution providers, integrators, and VARs to meet current business challenges, as well as forecast their evolving, real-world needs and prospects for lucrative growth opportunities. D&H maintains a special focus on independent VARs expanding their competencies in areas such as hosted and cloud services, the modern mobile workplace, comprehensive SMB server networks, and cross-market expertise across the small business, education, healthcare, and government verticals, to name a few. The company's value proposition includes professional marketing resources, a new transactional service model, dedicated Solutions Specialists, and a highly-lauded webcast training venue; plus reseller engagement events such as technology trade shows, roundtable opportunities, training "track" sessions, and hands-on "lab" sessions.

The distributor is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA, in the US and in Brampton, Ontario, in Canada. Additional warehouses are located in Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; and Fresno, CA. Engage with D&H toll-free at (800) 340-1001, via www.dandh.com, or follow the distributor's Facebook and Twitter feeds, https://www.facebook.com/DandHDistributing/ and @dandh.

