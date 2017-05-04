HOLLYWOOD, CA--(Marketwired - May 04, 2017) - Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC PINK: BSEG) and Hollywood International Film Exchange (HiFex) Chairman, Jimmy Jiang and BSEG CEO, Kimberley Kates have acquired the animated feature film "OZZY" for theatrical release in Greater China.

OZZY was released theatrically by Buena Vista International.

OZZY tells the story of the life of a lovable beagle who has always been pampered. His life is about to be turned upside down when his family decides to vacation from home. The family leaves OZZY in what seems to be the best in canine spas, but the perfect appearance is a facade and the facility turns out to be in reality, a jail for dogs. Once inside, OZZY has to learn to avoid danger, find strength where he didn't think he had any and learn to rely on his new found quirky friends who accompany him on his adventures to try and get back home.

Produced by Arcadia Motion Pictures, BD Animation, Capitan Arana, Pachacamac Films and Tangent Animation, OZZY has won the Guadi - Best Animated Feature for 2017 and Best Animated Film - Cinema Writers Circle Award 2017 as well as nominations for Best Animated Film and Best Sound for Goya Awards 2017.

HiFex/BSEG Chairman stated, "OZZY is a wonderful, family film that is not only fun, but has important lessons to learn about friendship and perseverance. We and our China Partners, will be releasing the film through China Film Group (CFGC) in fall 2017 in over 5,000 theaters. We also plan on releasing the film in 3D. China will be the only country that has a 3D release of this movie."

BSEG/HiFex Chairman, Jimmy Jiang has been actively acquiring film titles for theatrical release in China through strong connections and partnerships with the China film industry. Dr. Jiang has been acting as a bridge to co-productions and distribution for Hollywood and Greater China.

Link to OZZY Trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UyAGxXNd1wQ

ABOUT BIG SCREEN ENTERTAINMENT - Big Screen Entertainment (BSEG) is an entertainment company with a diversified presence in motion picture production and distribution, education, digital distribution and Global sales.

