Fund Accountants Staffers Provide Hands-On Support

Eze Software Group, a global leading provider of investment technology, has bolstered its Eze Portfolio Accounting module with a Reconciliation Summary dashboard. The tool provides an at-a-glance view of all reconciled and unreconciled positions, transactions and cash balance grids to help funds better automate the reconciliation process and lower collateral risk. Additionally, Eze has bolstered its fund accounting expertise.

The Reconciliation Summary dashboard is one of many features of Eze Portfolio Accounting aimed at making reconciliations simpler, easier and more accurate. Users can now view all of their reconciled and unreconciled positions by fund and custody account, and filter the information further by fund and currency. The dashboard also shows all closing cash balance differences, grouped by cash account and currency, including records with breaks and any mapping issues. Users can auto generate missing trades without having to swivel between screens.

"Reconciliation in today's market is complex, and funds need seamless, effective tools that automate the process. The Reconciliation Summary dashboard makes it easy to see at a glance where they stand at any given point in the day," said Bill Neuman, Managing Director, Product Management. "Eze Investment Suite's ability to automate our customers' toughest workflows, coupled with unparalleled support by our expert staff, ensures our clients can dedicate their resources to investing, without having to devote significant time and effort to the daily operational tasks that need to get done."

The technology is supported by a deep bench of fund accounting experts, with Eze steadily adding to staff throughout the year. There are currently more than a dozen fund accountants and staffers with extensive fund accounting and operations expertise working across the Development, Client Services and Sales organizations. The Client Services organization in particular is skilled at facilitating reconciliation, trade management, portfolio management and accounting implementations and migrations across multiple asset classes, currencies and various types of managed funds.

"We firmly believe there's value in having in-house experts help clients set up their Portfolio Accounting functionality and best practices to be able to create a shadow NAV as well as facilitate reconciliations and data migrations," Neuman added.

Eze Portfolio Accounting has garnered numerous awards in the last few years, and was most recently named "Best Fund Accounting & Reporting Software" by HFM Week.

About Eze Software

Eze Software is a global leading provider of investment management software solutions designed to optimize operational and investment alpha throughout the entire investment process. Eze Software provides the platform for growth for the entire investment management community, maximizing efficiencies across order management, trade execution analytics, portfolio analytics modeling, compliance regulatory reporting, commission management, and portfolio investor accounting. For more than 20 years Boston-based Eze Software has been driving innovation in financial technology. Today, Eze Software partners with more than 2,000 buy- and sell-side institutions in 45 countries from their 15 offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.ezesoft.com.

