Mobile Value - Added Services (VAS) Market Growing at a CAGR of 17.65% During 2017 to 2021 Says a Report at ReportsnReports.com

PUNE, India, May 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the mobile value-added services (VAS) market new report, the price of mobile VAS is significantly decreasing with the escalating demand and intensifying competition among mobile VAS providers. Mobile OS providers and mobile VAS application developers are collaborating to develop low-cost advanced mobile VAS applications or platforms for end-users. The mobile OS providers are offering software development kits (SDKs) to mobile VAS application developers to enable faster time-to-market opportunity.

Browse 38 Exhibits, 16 Major Company Profiles, spread across 60 pages available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/976603-global-mobile-value-added-services-vas-market-2017-2021.html.

The global mobile value-added services (VAS) market analyst says the adoption of location-enabled VAS is increasing at a rapid pace mainly because of the high penetration of smartphones and tablets worldwide. Initially, mobile devices were merely used to communicate. However, with the increasing functionalities and processing capabilities, smartphones and tablet users are enabled to use their mobile devices for many other purposes. Consumers are increasingly using mobile devices to obtain real-time directions to nearby locations, weather forecasts, and traffic updates. As location-based advertising is cost-effective, many mobile advertisers are targeting smartphone users for the marketing of their products and services. In the US, the Friend Finder LBS application provided by Apple is one of the most downloaded and used applications.

The following companies as the key players in the global mobile VAS market: America Movil, Apple, Comviva Technologies, and Google. Other prominent vendors in the market are: AT&T, Blackberry, CanvasM Technologies, KongZhong, Near (AdNear), Nokia, OnMobile, Samsung, Sprint, Vodafone, and ZTE Corporation. Order a copy of Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market 2017-2021 research report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=976603.

Global Mobile VAS Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global mobile VAS market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of mobile VAS.

Related Reports:

Global Cloud-based Value-added Services Market 2016-2020 - The analysts forecast global cloud-based value-added services (VAS) market to grow at a CAGR of 14.56% during the period 2016-2020.

Global Mobile Ticketing Market in the Transportation Sector 2017-2021 - Mobile ticketing is an initiative to enhance the role of mobile phones in ticketing services. The use of mobile phones enables consumers to buy tickets and carry the tickets within the phone's secure universal integrated circuit card.

Global Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market 2016-2020 - M2M technology enables the communication of data and information between electronic devices. In cellular M2M connections, code-division multiple access (CDMA), 2G, 3G, and 4G-LTE networks are used to establish connections between electronic devices.

Explore more reports on IT & Telecommunication at http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/information-technology/.

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411013.

Maharashtra, India.

+ 1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml