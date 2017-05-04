SunSol Hotels See 500% Increase in TripAdvisor Reviews With Purple

MANCHESTER, England, May 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Purple, the intelligent spaces firm, has enabled SunSol Hotels, located across the Americas, to collect 500% more TripAdvisor reviews since the installation of its WiFi and analytics solution by Vadel Oil Company.

By using Purple's solution, venues and businesses that want to engage with visitors and understand the use of their physical spaces can deliver a guest WiFi solution that generates real-time analytics and marketing. The solution is also integrated with TripAdvisor, which enables timely prompts to be sent to customers for reviews.

Vadel Oil Company, specialists in security services and IT networks, first approached the hotel chain in late 2016 to discuss their IT and wireless requirements. The three-year contract applies to all of the hotels owned and operated by the company, with three properties located in the Caribbean on Margarita Island and Coche Island in Venezuela, plus their newest opening in Orlando, Florida.

The first phase of deployment has seen Ubiquiti wireless hardware, Purple and the TripAdvisor connector go live in all public areas of the Sunsol Isla Caribe hotel on Margarita Island, which was awarded a TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice award in 2017. In just two weeks of installing the connector, the hotel received 500% more reviews than they used to in a whole month and collected more reviews in April than it had in the last year.

Fedor Sawoloka, the Digital Platform Manager for SunSol Hotels, said: "Purple's marketing and analytics platform has opened up a wide range of opportunities for us. We can now collect detailed profiles about our guests and have a much clearer vision of potential clients. In addition, through using Purple we can offer a better overall service to our guests throughout their stay."

Daniel Rojas, Technology Manager for SunSol Hotels, adds: "It is truly amazing how Purple allows us to deliver a totally personalized experience based on customer statistics including frequency of WiFi usage, gender and age."

Gavin Wheeldon, CEO of Purple, comments: "It's great to see that Purple's WiFi and analytics solution is being deployed in some of the most exotic places in the world. In such a short space of time the hotel chain has seen some fantastic results. Vadel Oil Company took a great approach with Sunsol Hotels to ensure they fully recognised the value of Purple's solution and I'm excited to see more customer wins in the region."

