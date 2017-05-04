MARTELA STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 4 MAY 2017 AT 5.00 P.M



S-Pankki Oy has decided to stop offering liquidity providing services and terminated the market making agreement with Martela as of 31st May, 2017.



Martela Corporation



Riitta Järnstedt, CFO, tel+358 40 508 4993



Our strategic direction is defined by our mission "Better working" and our vision "People-centric workplaces". Martela provides people centric workplaces where the users and their wellbeing are in the core. We will focus on the Nordic countries, as the Nordic countries are forerunner in hybrid working environments with common open work culture background and needs.



