AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.: AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Results of 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Amsterdam, 4 May 2017 (Regulated Information) --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") is pleased to announce that during its Annual Meeting held in Amsterdam on May 4, 2017, all proposed agenda items were approved by the shareholders, including the reappointment of Mr. Eric Jackson as Chief Operating Officer ("COO") and member of the Management Board for a term of 4 years, with effect from May 4, 2017.

Two appointments and two reappointments were made to the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting. AMG is pleased to announce that Mrs. Suzanne Rich Folsom and Mr. Willem van Hassel were appointed as members of the Supervisory Board effective May 4, 2017, both for terms of 4 years. In addition, Mr. Jack Messman and Mr. Herb Depp were reappointed as members of the Supervisory Board effective May 4, 2017, with Mr. Messman reappointed for a term of 2 years and Mr. Depp for a term of 4 years.

During the meeting, Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board, presented the Company's strategic framework, including guidance on AMG's long-term financial goals. Through the execution of a combination of well-developed, highly accretive growth projects, including AMG's entrance into the lithium market, AMG expects EBITDA to exceed $200 million within 5 years.

The full results of the Annual Meeting, along with the presentations made by Management, can be found on AMG's corporate website (http://www.amg-nv.com/ (http://www.amg-nv.com/)).

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This press release contains regulated information as defined in the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht).

About AMG

AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO 2 reduction trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets.

AMG produces aluminum master alloys and powders, titanium alloys and coatings, ferrovanadium, natural graphite, chromium metal, antimony, tantalum, niobium and silicon metal. AMG Engineering designs and produces vacuum furnace equipment and systems used to produce and upgrade specialty metals and alloys for the transportation, automotive, infrastructure, and energy markets.

With approximately 3,000 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Czech Republic, United States, China, Mexico, Brazil and Sri Lanka, and has sales and customer service offices in Russia and Japan (www.amg-nv.com) (http://www.amg-nv.com)).

For further information, please contact:

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. +1 610 293 5804

Steve Daniels

Senior Vice President

sdaniels@amg-nv.com (mailto:sdaniels@amg-nv.com)

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release are not historical facts and are "forward looking". Forward looking statements include statements concerning AMG's plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans and intentions relating to acquisitions, AMG's competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to forecasted production, reserves, financial position and future operations and development, AMG's business strategy and the trends AMG anticipates in the industries and the political and legal environment in which it operates and other information that is not historical information. When used in this press release, the words "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "may," "will," "should," and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward looking statements. By their very nature, forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward looking statements will not be achieved. These forward looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. AMG expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in AMG's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any forward looking statement is based.





AGM 2017 FINAL (http://hugin.info/138060/R/2101801/796925.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. via Globenewswire

