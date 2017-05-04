Calling for an AMZN Stock Split in 2017Fifty, just fifty bucks! As of May Day, that's how short Jeff Bezos is from beating Bill Gates to become the world's richest man. Confused? Well, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock has to advance by roughly $50.00 to cross the $1000 mark.Once it does, Jeff Bezos' net worth could surpass that of Bill Gates. Likewise, investors who invested as little as $5000 in AMZN stock at its IPO will see that figure turn into an astounding $416,000! But those of us who missed the boat earlier deserve a second chance.

