CLEARWATER, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- KG Health Partners, Inc. (KGHP), a mobile physician services provider serving Florida's long-term care (LTC) market that is operated by Community Health Solutions Of America, has acquired Wound & Skin Experts, a medical consultative company that provides expert skin care to LTC and home care organizations. With this latest acquisition, KGHP solidifies its position as a provider of whole-body care to Florida's geriatric population.

Wound & Skin Experts Chief Medical Officer Juan Bravo, MD, CWSP, UHM, assumes the role of medical director for wound care at KGHP. A fourth-generation physician with more than 20 years of experience, Dr. Bravo has worked exclusively in wound care for the past 16 years.

"Access to quality wound care for seniors is essential to maintaining their freedom and quality of life. Yet when it comes to well-managed, expert wound care, LTC residents remain woefully underserved," said Dr. Bravo, adding that patients must typically make an appointment at a wound care clinic, which requires transportation and is difficult for seniors in assisted living, particularly those with limited mobility.

"KGHP's model for treating patients at their LTC facility aligns seamlessly with the one we adopted at Wound & Skin Experts. By bringing multispecialty care to our patients we are addressing the challenges impacting care for a rapidly growing senior population," he added.

Wound & Skin Experts continues a series of acquisitions by KGHP that began last year. In September 2016, the company acquired Access Foot Care, Inc., founded by Robert Metnick, DPM, CWS. He noted that the addition of wound care to KGHP's services bridges the divide between two specialties that go hand-in-hand, with podiatrists specializing in wounds on the lower extremities and wound care physicians specializing in the entire body.

"In a wound care clinic, a podiatric consultation is often necessary to coordinate a patient's care. But it doesn't always happen," said Dr. Metnick. "KGHP's combination of wound care and podiatry exemplifies multispecialty coordination, allowing us to provide true intermediate, whole-body care. By expanding our staff of wound care physicians and specialists, we are enhancing the quality treatment we already provide and allowing our patients to better maintain their health and independence."

Collette Palmisano, ARNP, co-founder of Wound & Skin Experts, noted that, in addition to treating patients in their residence, coordinating with caregivers at LTC facilities is one of the keys to achieving comprehensive wound care.

"Between appointments, the nursing staff are responsible for inspecting wounds and replacing dressings," said Palmisano. "In the event a patient develops a complication, it's imperative that they know what to look for so they can schedule an appropriate follow up."

"We are honored to have Wound & Skin Experts join our KGHP family," said Rob Cash, president of KGHP. "By expanding the specialties within our organizations, we can provide more comprehensive care to our patients. Each opportunity to add highly skilled practitioners moves us closer to our goal of building a multidiscipline medical practice, focused on improving wellness for the growing geriatric population."

About KG Health Partners, Inc.

KG Health Partners, Inc. is an industry-leading provider of mobile physician services operated by Community Health Solutions of America (CHS), which has been delivering high quality health care to long-term care (LTC) residents throughout Florida since 1999. As a partner in the care continuum, KGHP works with LTC and other senior-living facilities to improve patient health and functionality using proven techniques, best in class technology and a network of experienced clinicians who conduct facility visits on a weekly and biweekly basis. This consistency helps mitigate disruption to the clinical workflow. To further support the care continuum, KGHP supplies nursing staff with in-service curriculum and specialized training to aid in the identification and management of serious medical conditions. For more information visit www.chsamerica.com.

Ben Carter

813-333-2875

ben@npccs.com



