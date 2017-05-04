MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- Pioneering Technology Corporation (TSX VENTURE: PTE)(OTC: PTEFF), ("Pioneering" or the "Company"), a technology company and North America's leader in cooking fire prevention technologies and products is pleased to announce that another large suite style hotel chain in North America will equip approximately 5,700 hotel rooms with Pioneering's SmartBurner product.

The sale was once again orchestrated by one of Pioneering's new distribution partners. This undisclosed new hotel customer has provided an initial purchase order for approximately 1,000 rooms with a plan to equip 5,700 hotel rooms. This new order means that Pioneering is now doing major installations with two large national suite style hotel chains in the U.S. and is further validation of the successful execution of the Company's new distributor strategy and its deeper sales penetration into this new, large and relevant channel.

Pioneering CEO Kevin Callahan said, "We continue to make significant inroads with our product solutions in this very large channel. Our new distribution partners are quickly understanding the return on investment that our product delivers for their end users and can articulate this value proposition which is resulting in growing customer/channel penetration and business results."

The hotel/motel segment with fully equipped kitchens is large, growing and a natural channel for Pioneering's cooking fire prevention solutions. Of the major suite style hotel chain properties (with kitchens) in North America there are over 3,200 hotel properties and approximately 320,000 suite style hotel rooms representing a significant multi-million-dollar opportunity for the Company and its distribution partner(s), while helping these hotel chains save money, protect their guests and deliver a return on their investment. Pioneering hopes to announce more news form this channel in the coming months.

Per the National Fire Protection Association, cooking equipment is involved in nearly half (45%) of all hotel and motel fires resulting in significant costs, injuries, inconvenience costs and sometimes death. For a hotel chain like this one, cooking fires result in significant annual direct costs but also result in additional costs in the form of lost income, relocation, insurance and other indirect costs. Pioneering's SmartBurner with its patented temperature limiting control (TLC) technology helps prevent cooking fires before they start. This TLC technology has now been installed on over 200,000 stovetops throughout North America with 100% efficacy (zero reported stovetop cooking fires).

About Pioneering Technology Corp: Pioneering, based in Mississauga, Ontario is an "energy smart" technology company and North America's leader in innovative cooking fire prevention technologies. Pioneering engineers and brings to market energy-smart solutions for everyday consumer appliances making them safer, smarter, and more efficient. The company's patented technologies/products address a multi-billion-dollar problem - cooking fires. According to the National Fire Protection Association, stovetop cooking is the number one cause of household fire and fire injuries in North America (48% of all household fires - up from 20% in 1980). Pioneering's temperature limiting control (TLC) technology is now installed in approximately 200,000 multi-residential housing units across North America without a single cooking fire being reported and delivering a return on investment for its customers. Pioneering has proprietary cooking fire prevention solutions, including its trademarked Safe-T-element, SmartBurner, RangeMinder & Safe-T-sensor, for the majority of the more than 140 million stoves/ranges and over 140 million microwave ovens throughout North America. For more info, go to www.pioneeringtech.com.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company with respect to its performance, business and future events. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results and events may vary significantly.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release

