

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 10:00 am ET Thursday, the Commerce Department releases factory orders for March. Economists are looking for growth of 0.4 percent, compared to 1 percent last month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback held steady against the franc and the euro, it rose against the yen. Against the pound, it dropped.



The greenback was worth 1.0932 against the euro, 112.85 against the yen, 0.9921 against the franc and 1.2898 against the pound as of 9:55 am ET.



