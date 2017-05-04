sprite-preloader
Banca IFIS S.p.A.: Banca IFIS S.p.A. to release 1Q2017 financial results on May 11

On May 11, 2017, Banca IFIS is releasing the financial results financial of the first quarter of 2017.

Banca IFIS's C.E.O., Giovanni Bossi, and the Head of Communication and IR, Mara Di Giorgio, will be presenting the results during a conference call with the financial market on Thursday, May 11 at 4.30 pm CET/ 3.30 pm UK/ 10.30 am ET

The conference call will be held in English. To receive the conference call numbers and the pin code please register at this link: Conference call 1Q2017 Banca IFIS (http://services.choruscall.it/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=8179322&linkSecurityString=2ecd6dc)

For those who cannot participate in the live call, the call recording file will be available in MP3 format at www.bancaifis.it (https://www.bancaifis.it/) for downloading.



