LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- X Rail Entertainment, Inc. (OTC PINK: XREE) announces today the opening of its Club X Train www.clubxtrain.com club service for riders of the X Train and the X Wine Railroad excursion runs.

"Club X Train is your one stop shop for all Las Vegas rooms, activities, tours, show tickets and packages," stated Michael Barron, CEO of X Rail Entertainment, Inc. "Las Vegas shows, hotel rooms, tours, nightclubs and attractions are all available right here on ClubXTrain.com," Barron said. This is the only site you need to plan your Vegas vacation getaway. Club X Train has the best Las Vegas deals and specials, too.

When a customer purchases a train ticket on either the X Train or any of the X Wine Railroad excursions, you are automatically enrolled into our Club X membership club. Members receive an accumulation of points from each excursion they ride and are afforded discounts on products and services we provide. The more you ride, the more you make. Plus Club X train is the customer's ticket within Vegas as we have access to nightclubs, hosted bottle service, pool parties, gentlemen's clubs and the Club X Train Crawl: a high end to visiting three nightclubs in one night. Customers outline their desired plan for the evening and Club X Train takes care of arranging all the details.

"We expect membership to mount each time our trains run thus building our Club X Train membership rapidly. We would expect to be one of the largest membership clubs in the US within a few years," said Barron.

For further information and booking information, view our website at www.clubxtrain.com or contact our team at: 1-855-730-2040

About X Rail Entertainment, Inc. (OTC PINK: XREE)

X Rail Entertainment, Inc. is in the rail service business and operates specialty passenger trains from metropolitan areas in the US to resort gaming/casino destinations. XREE has three operating divisions, X Trains, X Wine Railroads, and Club X Train. The company owns a licensed IATIAN travel agency, X Train Vacations, which books excursion rail travel for passengers. www.xrailenterprises.com or http://www.vegasxtrain.com.

Contact:

Success City Online

Ms. Maria Bailey

Maria@successcityonline.com

(702) 271-0591



