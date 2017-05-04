Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Injectable Drug Delivery Partnering 2010-2017: Deal trends, players, financials and forecasts" report to their offering.
Global Injectable Drug Delivery Partnering 2010 to 2017 provides the full collection of Injectable Drug Delivery disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2010.
Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.
The report takes readers through the comprehensive Injectable Drug Delivery disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Injectable Drug Delivery deals.
Global Injectable Drug Delivery Partnering 2010 to 2017 includes:
- Trends in Injectable Drug Delivery dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010
- Analysis of Injectable Drug Delivery deal structure
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Access to hundreds of Injectable Drug Delivery deal contract documents
- Comprehensive access to Injectable Drug Delivery deal records
- The leading Injectable Drug Delivery deals by value since 2010
- Most active Injectable Drug Delivery dealmakers since 2010
In Global Injectable Drug Delivery Partnering 2010 to 2017, available deals and contracts are listed by:
- Headline value
- Upfront payment value
- Royalty rate value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Technology type
- Specific therapy indication
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Trends in Injectable Drug Delivery dealmaking
Chapter 3 Financial deal terms for Injectable Drug Delivery partnering
Chapter 4 Leading Injectable Drug Delivery deals and dealmakers
Chapter 5 Injectable Drug Delivery contract document directory
Chapter 6 Injectable Drug Delivery dealmaking by therapeutic target
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qgn7lq/global_injectable
