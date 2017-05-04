Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Injectable Drug Delivery Partnering 2010-2017: Deal trends, players, financials and forecasts" report to their offering.

Global Injectable Drug Delivery Partnering 2010 to 2017 provides the full collection of Injectable Drug Delivery disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2010.

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.

The report takes readers through the comprehensive Injectable Drug Delivery disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Injectable Drug Delivery deals.

Global Injectable Drug Delivery Partnering 2010 to 2017 includes:

Trends in Injectable Drug Delivery dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Analysis of Injectable Drug Delivery deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to hundreds of Injectable Drug Delivery deal contract documents

Comprehensive access to Injectable Drug Delivery deal records

The leading Injectable Drug Delivery deals by value since 2010

Most active Injectable Drug Delivery dealmakers since 2010

In Global Injectable Drug Delivery Partnering 2010 to 2017, available deals and contracts are listed by:

Headline value

Upfront payment value

Royalty rate value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Technology type

Specific therapy indication

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Trends in Injectable Drug Delivery dealmaking

Chapter 3 Financial deal terms for Injectable Drug Delivery partnering

Chapter 4 Leading Injectable Drug Delivery deals and dealmakers

Chapter 5 Injectable Drug Delivery contract document directory

Chapter 6 Injectable Drug Delivery dealmaking by therapeutic target

