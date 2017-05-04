TARRYTOWN, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- Westcon-Comstor has expanded its distribution agreement with Symantec, giving solution providers access to Symantec's full enterprise Integrated Cyber Defense portfolio, supported by experienced, knowledgeable security-focused resources, through Westcon-Comstor's Security Solutions practice.

The extended relationship gives Symantec partners exceptional capabilities for bringing enterprise-class security solutions to customers by leveraging Westcon-Comstor's vast pre-sales technical resources, evaluation/proof-of-concept opportunities, expert training and post-sales, installation and support services.

Another area of opportunity underway is integrating Westcon-Comstor's BlueSky cloud and service management platform, providing new cloud routes to market. Initial launch is underway in Australia and New Zealand, with plans to expand to other countries.

"Our goal is to transform the businesses of our vendors and solution providers, providing them with all they need to create an exceptional customer experience," said Dolph Westerbos, CEO of Westcon-Comstor. "As a global leader in the security distribution market, we are well positioned to build on our current success with Symantec."

Security Focus Spurs Success

The expanded agreement strengthens Westcon-Comstor's Security Solutions practice, which delivers a robust security solutions portfolio, tools and support needed to safeguard clients' information and reputations.

The Security Solutions practice also offers vendor-specific security training, state-of-the-art lead generation and management tools, and extensive market analyses to help our vendor partners and solution providers differentiate themselves in the market.

The extended relationship stems from Symantec's acquisition of Blue Coat Systems and solidifies Westcon-Comstor's status as a leader in the value-add security distribution space. Westcon-Comstor already has a significant number of certified Blue Knight technicians, the highest Symantec technical channel certification.

"Westcon-Comstor's global reach, as well as our ability to support network security solutions such as those Symantec gained through its acquisition of Blue Coat, have solidified a reputation among vendors and solution providers as the security leader in the value-added distributor space," said Patty Gray, vice president of global vendor management at Westcon-Comstor. "We look forward to accelerating our market growth with Symantec and enabling more partners to sell enterprise-class security solutions."

"We are enthusiastic about the expanded partnership with Westcon," said Torjus Gylstorff, vice president of worldwide partner sales at Symantec. "Westcon has an excellent track record as a skilled enterprise security distributor. Their capabilities will be valuable to partners and to customers as we work together to secure the Cloud Generation."

About Westcon-Comstor

Westcon-Comstor (WestconGroup Inc.) is a value-added technology distributor of category-leading solutions in Security, Collaboration, Networking and Data Center. The company is transforming the technology supply chain through its capabilities in Cloud, Global Deployment and Services. Westcon-Comstor combines expert technical and market knowledge with industry-leading partner enablement programs. Westcon-Comstor delivers results together through its deep partner relationships. The company goes to market under the Westcon and Comstor brands.